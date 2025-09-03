The Pumpkin Spice Latte Almost Didn’t Happen — And It Had a Way Lamer Name

Where would we even be without the PSL? Probably still pretending to like caramel macchiatos while hiding our plaid scarves in shame.

But believe it or not, Starbucks’ most iconic drink — the Pumpkin Spice Latte — almost didn't make it onto menus. And when it did? It was this close to being called the Fall Harvest Latte. (Not exactly the hashtag-worthy vibe we know and love today.)

Back in 2003…

Starbucks wanted a cozy fall drink. Hundreds of ideas were pitched: chocolate this, caramel that, cinnamon everywhere. At the time, nobody thought pumpkin had “main character energy.” In fact, when tested, pumpkin scored the lowest with consumer panels.

At that point, the only “pumpkin” people associated with fall were the dusty can of puree sitting in your pantry until Thanksgiving pie time. Hardly the glamorous Instagram prop it is today.

The PSL Push

Despite the meh feedback, Peter Dukes — the so-called “father of the PSL” — and his team were convinced pumpkin spice had potential. After much debate, they pushed it forward along with a chocolate drink, a caramel drink, and a cinnamon one.

Once the recipe was perfected, the naming debate began. “Fall Harvest Latte” was on the table… but, let’s be honest, that sounds like a candle at Canadian Tire, not a $7 drink people line up for in October. Thankfully, they went with Pumpkin Spice Latte.

From Test Run to Global Obsession

The PSL made its debut on October 10, 2003, in just 100 stores in Vancouver and Washington, D.C. The following year, it officially launched across Canada and the U.S.

At first, it was popular, but not world-changing. It wasn’t until about a decade later that the PSL became the autumn lifestyle — sparking memes, candles, cereals, creamers, and basically an entire pumpkin spice economy.

Now? Love it or mock it, PSL season is as unavoidable as raking leaves or pretending you like haunted houses. 🎃☕