Pumpkin Spice New Releases We Didn’t Ask For
The only thing missing is pumpkin spice pet food
Pumpkin Spice SPAM
I will never forget my Dad cracking open a can of SPAM at home for lunch once, the house smelled like dog food. I can’t imagine this would be any improvement.
It’s real, it’s delicious and it’s for your enjoyment. Look for limited edition SPAM® Pumpkin Spice 2-packs coming Sept. 23rd to https://t.co/cdPAAqrwms and https://t.co/EEa1WIc63I. Eat one, save one! #SPAMBrand #pumpkin #pumpkinspice #PSL #fall pic.twitter.com/T9XwqwfPw8
— The SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) August 15, 2019
Hostess Pumpkin Spice Cup Cakes and Donettes
If you happen to pop into a Gas Station in the United States this Fall, here’s a snack that has an unlimited shelf life you might see there.
We couldn’t wait for Fall to get here, so we’re bringing Fall to you 😉 #Twinkies #CupCakes #Donettes #Pumpkin #PumpkinSpice #LimitedEdition pic.twitter.com/jDoJTa7znh
— Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) August 20, 2019
Pillsbury Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls
This is an easy sell on a Sunday morning for the kids, Mom & Dad too!
Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat
This is making a triumphant return and I need to try it!
Tim Hortons is releasing their Pumpkin Spice products August 28th. Listen below for all the goodies.