‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Launches Vegan Makeup Line
The upside down is about to get pretty!
Millie Bobby Brown is continuing to expand her brand and revealed she’s launching a beauty and makeup line for the Gen Z crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The line is called Florence by Mills, named after her great-grandmother and her own nickname.
The Line features vegan and cruelty-free products like Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads, Zero Chill Face Mist, and Like a Light Skin Tint.
Brown was motivated to launch the line of cosmetics for younger faces based on her own experiences as a teen and pre-teen in the business.
In keeping with her target audience, all products are affordably priced from $10 – $34.
Millie took to instagram to announce the line!
so here it is, florence by mills. literally the love of my life, i cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez… that’s a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with u all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow @florencebymills ily ♡
This past summer saw the teenager on the big screen in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and continuing her breakout role of Eleven on the third season of Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”