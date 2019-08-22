Listen Live

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Launches Vegan Makeup Line

Millie Bobby Brown is continuing to expand her brand and revealed she’s launching a beauty and makeup line for the Gen Z crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The line is called Florence by Mills, named after her great-grandmother and her own nickname.

The Line features vegan and cruelty-free products like Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads, Zero Chill Face Mist, and Like a Light Skin Tint. 

 

 

Brown was motivated to launch the line of cosmetics for younger faces based on her own experiences as a teen and pre-teen in the business.

In keeping with her target audience, all products are affordably priced from $10 – $34.

Millie took to instagram to announce the line!

This past summer saw the teenager on the big screen in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and continuing her breakout role of Eleven on the third season of Netflix hit “Stranger Things.”

