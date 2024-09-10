Forget the Purse – The Stanley Tumbler is Your New Go-To Bag

Enter the Stanley tumbler, the trendiest accessory that’s taken TikTok by storm.

These 40-ounce tumblers have become more than just hydration helpers – they’ve become the ultimate multi-functional item, with people using them as a replacement for their handbags.

The Stanley Craze: More Than Just Water

Stanley tumblers are everywhere, and if you don’t own one, you probably know someone who does. But the trend has evolved beyond staying hydrated. On TikTok, “Pack my Stanley with me” videos have flooded feeds, showing people turning their water bottles into storage solutions for everything but the kitchen sink.

Mini backpacks attached to the side handles? Check. Chapstick holders, ring organizers, and even pill containers for Advil or Tylenol? Check. Some have even gone so far as to attach mini Stanley keychains – yes, that’s right, their Stanley has its own Stanley!

Snacks? No Problem.

It doesn’t stop at accessories either. TikTokkers are also showing off detachable silicone snack trays that fit neatly around the top of the tumbler, giving users a hands-free snacking experience. From keeping track of small items to munching on the go, Stanley tumblers are proving to be more versatile than anyone imagined.

Fashion Meets Functionality

The accessory options are endless. Think straw covers, spill stoppers, silicone bumpers for the bottom of the cup, and ice trays made specifically to fit the Stanley. You can even get carrying straps and holders so you can wear your water bottle like a purse. With all the stuff these tumblers can carry, you might not need a bag ever again!

While standard Stanley tumblers range from $35 to $45, limited-edition collaborations like the Olivia Rodrigo x Stanley tumbler are going for as much as $290 on resale platforms. Add in all the extras, and you could easily spend hundreds on your Tumbler setup.

Is the Stanley Trend Here to Stay?

The Stanley tumbler trend has officially turned water bottles into a lifestyle. Whether it’s for convenience, fashion, or a little bit of both, this trend shows no signs of slowing down. So, what do you think – is it time to ditch your purse and make the switch?

Stanley tumblers: because hydration never looked so stylish.