It’s Quitter’s Day — The Day Most of Us Abandon Our New Year’s Resolutions

Congratulations, you made it about 2% of the way through 2026. That’s… something. And if your New Year’s resolution is already hanging by a thread, welcome to Quitter’s Day.

Quitter’s Day lands on the second Friday in January every year, because apparently, we can survive one weekend without pizza, booze, or bad decisions. But two weekends in a row? Absolutely not.

Why Today Is the Breaking Point

A 2024 study found that 80% of people start losing motivation by Quitter’s Day. So if your resolution is still going strong, feel free to casually bring it up in conversation and act superior for the next 24 hours. You’ve earned it.

Everyone else? You’re in very good company.

What We Said We’d Do This Year

A big survey done just before Christmas revealed the most popular resolutions were:

exercise more

be happier

eat healthier

save money

A beautiful list. A deeply optimistic list. A list January has already laughed at.

How to Truly Honour Quitter’s Day

If you want to fully embrace the trend:

do zero exercise

eat something aggressively unhealthy

sit on the couch, questioning your life choices

spend money on delivery you absolutely didn’t need

Bonus points if you feel slightly guilty while doing all of the above.

The Bottom Line

Quitter’s Day isn’t a failure. It’s a reminder that change is hard, January is long, and sometimes survival is the real goal. You can always restart your resolution tomorrow. Or Monday. Or February. Or never. 😌