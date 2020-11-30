Raccoon Went Shopping At Best Buy in Toronto!

It got a little interesting at a Best Buy last Sunday morning in Toronto!

The little critter wandered into the big-box store, briefly perusing the electronics section before being herded into a box and then carried outside by a brave employee.

Staff told the local media that the raccoon had walked in unnoticed before the staff tried to get him out. Witness Jamie Muir told blogto.com that the raccoon did not want to leave.

The raccoon failed to observe proper social distancing during his brief time in the aisles before workers were able to toss a box over him.