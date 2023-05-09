It’s been almost a year since Liotta died suddenly at the age of 67.

According to other news outlets, Liotta died of pulmonary edema and acute heart failure in his sleep while working on a movie in the Dominican Republic…

Pulmonary edema and acute heart failure is a condition that affects half of people over the age of 45 in the United States. It’s dubbed a “silent killer.”

Most symptoms of the “silent killer” are considered medical emergencies, and if you are experiencing them, you must seek medical attention immediately.

One of the most common symptoms of atherosclerosis is agonizing and extremely painful muscle cramps in your hips and legs when you walk.

The actor was honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in February. The ceremony was attended by Liotta’s fiancee Jacy Nittolo and his daughter Karsen Liotta, who accepted the award on her dad’s behalf and expressed her pride in all his achievements.