Razzies Apologizes to Child Actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong

The Razzies have apologized and removed child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong from their annual list of nominees.

Armstrong had been nominated this week for worst actress for her performance in “Firestarter” by The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzies), a satire of Hollywood award shows that bills itself as celebrating the best of the worst in cinema.

Ryan is only 12 years old and there were a lot of backlashes on her nomination.

The Razzies nominated a 12-year-old actor for Worst Performance. A child. They've apologised but the (intentional) damage has been done. If this by any chance gives The Razzies any pause for thought to question their purpose for existing, I would love to know the answer — Melanie Iredale (@Melanie_Iredale) January 26, 2023

The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better. — Julian Hilliard (@_JulianHilliard) January 23, 2023

Razzies co-founder John B. Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday, “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.”

The Razzies will only nominate those who are 18 years old or older moving forward, according to the group.

“We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created,” the statement said. “We all make mistakes, very much us included. Since our motto is ‘Own Your Bad,’ we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it.”

The Razzies will be handed out on March 11th, the day before the Academy Awards!