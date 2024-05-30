REESE WITHERSPOON’S ‘LEGALLY BLONDE’ PREQUEL SERIES ‘ELLE’ COMING TO PRIME VIDEO

Reese Witherspoon will be bringing a ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series to Amazon Prime Video. Witherspoon will serve as executive producer, via her Hello Sunshine banner.

The show, titled Elle, will tell the origin story of Elle Woods as a 1990s high schooler. Per a series synopsis, Elle will feature the experiences and adventures that shaped the title character into the heroine Witherspoon played in the original 2001 movie, with the logline for the series reads, “’ Elle’ follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.” As of press time, the role of teenage Elle has not been cast.

Witherspoon said in a statement: “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”