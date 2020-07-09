REESE’S IS MAKING GREEN PEANUT BUTTER CUPS FOR HALLOWEEN

Hershey’s just revealed all the new candies they’re going to roll out for Halloween this year. And there’s one clear standout: GREEN “Frankenstein” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The tops of the peanut butter cups will still be the standard brown chocolate, but the bottom half will be bright GREEN. They say they’ll taste the same though.

Hershey’s is also going to sell “Vampire” Hershey’s Kisses with strawberry filling inside and green “Witch’s Brew” Kit Kats that taste like marshmallows.

These candies should all be available when stores put out their Halloween candy. In a normal year, that would be, like, tomorrow. This year, it might be a little later.

(Here are the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Kisses, and Kit Kats.)