The UK is Giving 50% Discount for People to Eat out

A plan from Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will give a discount to diners who eat out from Monday to Wednesday during the month of August. They will get a 50% discount, up to £10 per person, not applicable to alcohol.

In addition, the tax on hospitality and tourism will be dropped from 20% to 5% for 6 months, effective July 15th to January 12, 2021.

Each Monday to Wednesday in August, customers can enjoy up to £10 off meals and non-alcoholic drinks per person in eligible cafes, pubs and restaurants. #PlanForJobs pic.twitter.com/Q13Sn02TwE — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) July 8, 2020

Restaurants and other businesses that want to take part, can apply starting Monday July 13. Mr Sunak, whose role is like our Finance Minister in Canada, has said: “Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days.”

Do you think a plan like this would help the hospitality industry in Canada. Would you make a point of eating out if you got this discount?

Image: Visitor7 (Own work) CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons