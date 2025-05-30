New Relationship Trend: Celebrating the Totally Random (and Slightly Weird) Moments

Move over wedding anniversaries, there’s a new love trend in town—and it’s delightfully unhinged.

Introducing: Arbitrary Anniversaries. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like—celebrating completely random, oddly specific relationship milestones. And the more ridiculous, the better.

Forget your first kiss or your official “Facebook status” update. We’re talking about marking the day you binge-watched Schitt’s Creek for six hours straight and realized neither of you believed in personal space anymore. Or the first time you peed with the door open and no one filed for a breakup. Romantic, right?

This trend picked up steam after Popsugar ran a piece on it, but credit goes to a relationship expert who coined the term back in 2021—arbitrary-versaries. (Yeah, not quite the branding win of the century, but we’ll let it slide.)

Celebrate the Weird Stuff

These “anniversaries” are less about roses and candlelit dinners, and more about leaning into the weird, wonderful quirks of your relationship.

Some of the examples people are celebrating include:

The day you first slid into their DMs

The first time you saw each other naked (and lived to tell the tale)

The moment you realized you had a crush

Your first trip together

The first time you openly passed gas and made eye contact afterward, like true soulmates

It’s a fun excuse to celebrate your love, especially for couples who don’t have a traditional anniversary yet (hello, modern dating timelines). But even married folks can get in on the action. Who says you can’t mark the day your partner agreed to watch Outlander without complaining?

Bottom line: If it means more cake, we’re on board.