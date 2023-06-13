Remember Disney’s ‘Up’ ? Widower Carl Fredricksen Gets Second Chance at Love In New Movie

Carl Fredricksen from Pixar Animation Studies “Up” is floating back to theatres in a new short called “Carl’s Date.”

The trailer for the Disney/Pixar short was released on Monday and catches up with widower Carl – who famously reflected on his life with dearly departed love Ellie in an iconic and sob-worthy montage in “Up” – and his lovable dog Dug as they embark on a new adventure in the name of love.

According to a synopsis, “Carl’s Date” follows Carl as he “reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend – but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days.” Doug the dog is there to calm his nerves too!

“Carl’s Date” will debut in theaters on June 16, showing before the animated Disney Pixar feature “Elemental.”