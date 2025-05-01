So Much for Retirement: Man in “Retired Drug Dealer” Shirt Busted for, Well… Dealing Drugs

Some people retire and take up golf. Others, apparently, just say they're retired.

An Uber driver in Ohio took irony to a whole new level after being arrested for—you guessed it—dealing drugs. His fashion choice? A t-shirt proudly declaring him a “Retired Drug Dealer.” Clearly, he missed the memo about subtlety.

The drama unfolded when one of his riders called 911 to report that the driver had casually bragged about stashing drugs in a fake aerosol can in the car. Police tracked him down and—surprise!—the can wasn’t holding hairspray. Instead, it was packed with 24 grams of meth, pills, a meth pipe, digital scale, plastic baggies, cash, and three cell phones. (Honestly, that’s some serious multitasking.)

The man behind the wheel was identified as Robert Rose, who, by all accounts, had come out of retirement. Maybe he missed the action? Or maybe it’s hard to let go of the hustle.

He’s now facing a laundry list of charges: drug trafficking, possession of felony drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Let this be a lesson: if you're trying to fly under the radar, maybe skip the self-incriminating t-shirts.