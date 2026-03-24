Even Retired People Hate Mondays… So Honestly, It’s Not Just You 😅

If you woke up today feeling personally attacked by your alarm clock… science says you’re valid.

A new poll looked at how people feel about each day of the week, and in a shocking twist that surprises absolutely no one…

Monday came dead last.

😩 Mondays: Universally Unloved

Only 42% of working people say they actually like Mondays.

Forty-two percent?!

Who are these people?? Are they okay??

Meanwhile, every day after Monday gets progressively better — like your mood after your second coffee.

Saturday: 85% approval (obviously, she’s the favourite child)

(obviously, she’s the favourite child) Sunday: 78% (slight dip thanks to the “uh oh, tomorrow…” anxiety creeping in around 4 p.m.)

👀 Plot Twist: Retired People Hate Mondays Too

Now here’s the part that feels a little unfair…

Even retired people — who don’t have jobs, alarms, or coworkers microwaving fish — still rank Monday as their LEAST favourite day.

Only 69% of retirees like Mondays

of retirees like Mondays Meanwhile, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all sit pretty at 77%

So basically, once you retire, every day blends… but Monday still manages to ruin the vibe. Incredible.

RELATED: So Much for Retirement: Man in “Retired Drug Dealer” Shirt Busted for, Well… Dealing Drugs

📅 The Only Thing Worse Than Monday? January.

The poll also looked at favourite months, and again… no surprises here.

Least favourite: January and February (aka the frozen emotional support months)

January and February (aka the frozen emotional support months) Things start improving in March

And then we hit peak happiness…

🏆 October takes the crown (78%)

Followed by:

May (76%)

April (74%)

June & September (73%)

July (69%)

August (68%)

So yes, we’re all just collectively waiting for fall, cozy sweaters, and not sweating through our car seats.

It doesn’t matter if you’re working, retired, thriving, or barely holding it together…