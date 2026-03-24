Even Retired People Hate Mondays… So Honestly, It’s Not Just You 😅
If you woke up today feeling personally attacked by your alarm clock… science says you’re valid.
A new poll looked at how people feel about each day of the week, and in a shocking twist that surprises absolutely no one…
Monday came dead last.
😩 Mondays: Universally Unloved
Only 42% of working people say they actually like Mondays.
Forty-two percent?!
Who are these people?? Are they okay??
Meanwhile, every day after Monday gets progressively better — like your mood after your second coffee.
- Saturday: 85% approval (obviously, she’s the favourite child)
- Sunday: 78% (slight dip thanks to the “uh oh, tomorrow…” anxiety creeping in around 4 p.m.)
👀 Plot Twist: Retired People Hate Mondays Too
Now here’s the part that feels a little unfair…
Even retired people — who don’t have jobs, alarms, or coworkers microwaving fish — still rank Monday as their LEAST favourite day.
- Only 69% of retirees like Mondays
- Meanwhile, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all sit pretty at 77%
So basically, once you retire, every day blends… but Monday still manages to ruin the vibe. Incredible.
RELATED: So Much for Retirement: Man in “Retired Drug Dealer” Shirt Busted for, Well… Dealing Drugs
📅 The Only Thing Worse Than Monday? January.
The poll also looked at favourite months, and again… no surprises here.
- Least favourite: January and February (aka the frozen emotional support months)
- Things start improving in March
- And then we hit peak happiness…
🏆 October takes the crown (78%)
Followed by:
- May (76%)
- April (74%)
- June & September (73%)
- July (69%)
- August (68%)
So yes, we’re all just collectively waiting for fall, cozy sweaters, and not sweating through our car seats.
It doesn’t matter if you’re working, retired, thriving, or barely holding it together…
Amp up your workday!
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