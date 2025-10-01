Ribeye Rules: Report Finds It’s the Most Popular Steak Cut in North America 🥩🔥

When it comes to steak night, North Americans are serious about their meat.

Do you want ribeye or sirloin? Rare or well-done (aka ruined)? Grilled, smoked, or braised?

A new report — the first-ever “State of Steaks” study from Cargill — dug into exactly how we like our steaks served, and the results might just settle a few dinner debates.

The Big Four Cuts

Turns out most of us don’t stray too far from the classics. The report found diners stick to the “Big Four”:

Ribeye (52% of orders)

(52% of orders) Sirloin

Filet

New York Strip

Ribeye came out on top, proving once again that a well-marbled cut can win hearts (and stomachs). Older diners, especially boomers, still show some loyalty to prime rib — the Sunday dinner special of choice.

How We Like It Cooked

Grilling is the undefeated champ, with a whopping 73% of consumers preferring their steak hot off the barbecue or grill.

Smoking is also gaining popularity, especially among Millennials and Gen Z (21% love the smoky flavour).

Braised steak has its fans too, particularly younger diners who seem to appreciate a slow-cooked vibe.

So yes, steak is versatile — but at the end of the day, most people just want those grill marks and that sizzling sound.

Where We’re Ordering Steak

Here’s the shocker: 90% of steak dinners are ordered at casual chains. That means you don’t have to blow your budget at a white-tablecloth steakhouse to get your fix.

For most people, steak night happens somewhere with booths, friendly servers, and maybe a basket of garlic bread on the side.

RELATED: The Perfect Steak… Cooked in a Dishwasher?

Final Bite

Steak might be a “special occasion” meal for some, but for many North Americans, it’s simply comfort food with extra protein.

Ribeye remains the reigning champ, grilling still rules the backyard, and younger eaters are getting more adventurous with smoked and braised cuts.

But let’s be honest — the real “State of Steaks” is that if someone else is buying, we’re ordering ribeye medium-rare with a glass of red wine.