Rich People Are Installing... Snow Rooms. Because Air Conditioning Is Apparently Too Ordinary.

While the rest of us are arguing with the thermostat and praying the hydro bill doesn't bankrupt us, the ultra-rich have found a new way to beat the summer heat.

They're installing snow rooms.

Yes, actual rooms inside their homes where it snows.

These custom-built luxury spaces can be transformed into a miniature winter wonderland at the push of a button, complete with falling snow, icy walls, and below-freezing temperatures. Think of it as the complete opposite of a sauna... except you might need a toque.

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The technology is similar to the snow-making systems used at ski resorts, except instead of heading to the slopes, you're just walking down the hall in your mansion.

Snow rooms have been around for a few years, with a handful of billionaires already adding them to their homes. One even had one built onto a superyacht because apparently sailing through the Mediterranean wasn't quite chilly enough.

Now they're becoming the latest luxury wellness trend, joining things like cold plunges and infrared saunas as wealthy homeowners look for new ways to "recover" after... whatever it is billionaires do all day.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are standing in front of the freezer with the door open, pretending it's central air.