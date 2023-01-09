Listen Live

Rihanna Releases a Super Bowl-Inspired Savage x Fenty Collection!

The merch is here!

By Dirt/Divas

With Super Bowl, LVII right around the corner, Rihanna, who is this year’s halftime show performer, is releasing a ‘Super Bowl-inspired Savage x Fenty collection.

Titled ‘Game Day,’ the collection includes varsity jerseys, hoodies, boxers, sweatpants, tube tops, and bandanas.  The pieces range in various sizes, from XXS to 4x, and are priced between $25 and $90.

Super Bowl LVII will be held on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

What Are You Willing To Do For Super Bowl Tickets?

