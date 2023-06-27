Rihanna Steps Down As CEO of Lingerie Brand Savage X Fenty

Rihanna has resigned from the chief executive position at Savage X Fenty, the inclusive lingerie brand she founded in 2018.

Replacing her will be Hilary Super, who was once the Global CEO of Anthropologie Group!

The handover happened yesterday! Rihanna — who’s pregnant with baby No. 2, and whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $1.4 billion — will reportedly remain in a leadership role as the brand’s executive chair.

Rihanna founded the brand five years ago as an online-only shop with size-inclusive lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear.

Savage X Fenty debuted its first five brick-and-mortar stores in 2022 in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., and has since added activewear to its offerings.

Rihanna also owns the beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

She became a billionaire in 2021, and Forbes attributed much of her wealth to the success of her makeup brand, which is worth about $1.4 billion. The remaining $270 million comes from Savage X Fenty and her music career.



