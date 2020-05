We’re not quite at summer yet- but this weather sure makes it feel that way!

While you may have a different opinion, here are the Top 5 Songs of Summer -Ever, according to Billboard!

1. “I Like It”, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

2. “Dancing in the Street”, Martha and the Vandellas

3. “Summertime Blues”, Eddie Cochran

4. “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X

5. “School’s Out”, Alice Cooper

Full List!