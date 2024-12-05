The Rolling Stones Are Rocking the Fragrance Game

The Rolling Stones, a band that’s been rocking the world for over six decades, is now shaking up the beauty industry with their first-ever fine fragrance.

That’s right—Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, both over 80 and still legends in their own right, are proving it’s never too late to dive into a new venture.

RS No. 9: A Fragrance That Rocks

Partnering with Nirvana Brands and Bravado, the band has created RS No. 9 Eau de Parfum, a unisex fragrance that’s as bold as their music. The limited-edition bottle is an absolute collector’s dream, featuring the Stones’ iconic tongue-and-lips logo and a sleek design inspired by their flagship store on Carnaby Street in London.

And here’s the kicker—there are only 999 numbered bottles available. Talk about exclusivity! Whether you’re a hardcore Stones fan or a fragrance enthusiast, this scent is sure to turn heads.

Where and When to Get It

RS No. 9 officially ships on January 31, 2025. If you’re in London, you can snag a bottle at the RS No. 9 Carnaby store, the Rolling Stones’ flagship for all things merch—from branded apparel to exclusive memorabilia. Not in the UK? No worries—US fans can order it online from the store’s website.

With this launch, the Rolling Stones proved they’re not just icons of music but tastemakers in every sense of the word. So, are you ready to smell like rock ’n’ roll royalty?