Romy and Michele Are Back! The Reunion We've Been Waiting Almost 30 Years For

Grab your pink outfits and dust off your businesswoman special.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is officially getting a sequel, and yes... Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvinoare both returning!

Nearly 30 years after the original became a cult comedy classic, cameras are finally rolling on Romy and Michele 2.

The studio announced production with a photo of the two stars sitting in director's chairs, while Mira Sorvino shared her excitement online, saying she was "bursting with joy" to be reunited.

The original 1997 film followed two best friends who completely made up glamorous careers before heading back to their high school reunion, hoping to impress their former classmates.

RELATED: Original story: A ‘Romy and Michele's’ High School Reunion Sequel Is Happening!

It wasn't a huge box-office hit at the time, but over the years it became one of those movies people can quote by heart... especially anyone who graduated in the '90s.

The sequel has been rumoured for years, but it's finally becoming a reality.

Along with Kudrow and Sorvino, several familiar faces from the original are returning, including Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Camryn Manheim and Julia Campbell. New cast members include Keegan-Michael Key, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton and Rob Huebel.

The movie will stream on Disney+ internationally in 2027.

Now the only question is...

Did Romy and Michele ever figure out what they actually wanted to be when they grew up?

Because if not... they're in good company. Half of us are still trying to decide too. 😂

And honestly, if they walk into another reunion claiming they invented Wi-Fi this time... we're probably going to believe them.