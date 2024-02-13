A ‘Romy and Michele’s’ High School Reunion Sequel Is Happening!

Almost three decades later, Mira Sorvino is looking to revive one of her most beloved roles…

Sorvino confirmed that the highly-anticipated follow-up to “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” is officially in the works, telling Us Weekly that both she and costar Lisa Kudrow will executive produce the sequel. Screenwriter Robin Schiff, who penned the 1988 play “Ladies Room” on which the 1997 movie is based on, will also return.

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” centers on two best friends, played by Sorvino and Kudrow, who return to their hometown for their reunion. Their road trip is rife with reliving their teen years as the duo mentally prepare to see their former classmates. Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Julia Campbell, Vincent Ventresca, Elaine Hendrix, Justin Theroux, and Camryn Manheim also star.