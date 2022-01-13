Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes Has Died At 78

She was the leader of the girl group from the 1960s whose vocals helped give us “Be My Baby” and “Baby, I Love You.”

According to relatives, Spector died on Wednesday at the age of 78. Spector was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007!

Phil Spector was their producer behind their success, also producing The Beatle’s “Let it Be” album!

In the 1960s, the Ronettes dominated music charts with hits such as “Be My Baby” “Do I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” They also were featured on his holiday album “A Christmas Gift to You” performing three songs, including the energetic Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride.”

Ronnie and Phil Spector had an affair in the late 1960s, they eventually split but not before scandals.

Phil Spector died last year at age 81 of COVID-19 while serving a life sentence for murder in the 2003 shooting of a Hollywood actress.

Ronnie Spector enjoyed a musical comeback in the 1980s when she was featured in American rock star Eddie Money’s popular hit single “Take Me Home Tonight,” and collaborated with groups including Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.