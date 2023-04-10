Rowdy Singalong Forces “The Bodyguard” Musical To Stop Early

A “mini-riot” broke out during a stage musical version of “The Bodyguard” in the U.K., because audience members wouldn’t stop singing along. The production had to be stopped during “I Will Always Love You”, which resulted in fights in the aisle and people being forcibly removed.

Ex-Pussy Cat Doll, Melody Thornton stars in the UK production of The Bodyguard musical and is apologizing after she was unable to complete the show’s final song due to the disruption at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on Friday.

The theatre said two audience members who refused to sit down and stop singing were removed by security staff.

The theatre had previously asked people not to sing along to the stage adaptation of the 1992 film.

A representative said staff were “disappointed that the last 10 minutes of the show needed to be cancelled due to disruptive customers refusing to stay seated and spoiling the performance for others”.