Rufus Wainwright Spices Up ‘O Canada’ at the World Series — With a Not-So-Subtle Message
If you thought O Canada was untouchable, Rufus Wainwright proved there’s always room for a little remix.
Before Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, the Montreal-raised singer slipped in a tiny—but mighty—lyric change. Instead of singing “in all of us command,” Rufus went with “that only us command.”
A little spicy, a little pointed, and yes, delivered in both English and French because we’re nothing if not bilingual and dramatic.
Why the switch-up? It was a polite Canadian clap-back aimed at Donald Trump, who recently suggested Canada should basically become America’s “51st state.”
(We’ll pass, thanks. We already have ketchup chips, healthcare, and the Blue Jays—what more could we need?)
This isn’t the first time a Canadian artist has used the anthem for a little political sass. Chantal Kreviazuk made the same change earlier this year at the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final in Boston, serving up a lyrical “not today, Mr. Trump.”
As for the actual baseball, the Jays rolled into Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 after a sweet 6-2 win Tuesday night. Game 6 hits Rogers Centre on Friday, and if we need a Game 7, it’s happening right back in Toronto on Saturday.
So grab your jerseys, your rally towels, and maybe a loonie for good luck — because this anthem drama is just the warm-up act.
