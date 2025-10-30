Rufus Wainwright Spices Up ‘O Canada’ at the World Series — With a Not-So-Subtle Message

If you thought O Canada was untouchable, Rufus Wainwright proved there’s always room for a little remix.

Before Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, the Montreal-raised singer slipped in a tiny—but mighty—lyric change. Instead of singing “in all of us command,” Rufus went with “that only us command.”

A little spicy, a little pointed, and yes, delivered in both English and French because we’re nothing if not bilingual and dramatic.

Why the switch-up? It was a polite Canadian clap-back aimed at Donald Trump, who recently suggested Canada should basically become America’s “51st state.”

Rufus Wainwright performed the Canadian National Anthem before Game 5 of the World Series 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VCj14fUw6d — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2025



(We’ll pass, thanks. We already have ketchup chips, healthcare, and the Blue Jays—what more could we need?)

This isn’t the first time a Canadian artist has used the anthem for a little political sass. Chantal Kreviazuk made the same change earlier this year at the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey final in Boston, serving up a lyrical “not today, Mr. Trump.”

As for the actual baseball, the Jays rolled into Game 5 with the series tied 2-2 after a sweet 6-2 win Tuesday night. Game 6 hits Rogers Centre on Friday, and if we need a Game 7, it’s happening right back in Toronto on Saturday.

So grab your jerseys, your rally towels, and maybe a loonie for good luck — because this anthem drama is just the warm-up act.

RELATED: JP Saxe Criticized for Lyric Change During O Canada Performance at World Series 🇨🇦🎤