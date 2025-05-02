Russell Brand Appears in London Court to Face Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

Russell Brand appeared in a London courtroom on Friday to face serious criminal charges related to alleged sexual misconduct spanning several years.

The British actor and comedian — known for roles in Get Him To The Greek and Forgetting Sarah Marshall — is facing five charges involving four women, with incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005. The charges include rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault.

Three of the alleged incidents took place in central London’s Westminster area, while one was reported in Bournemouth, a coastal town in southern England.

Back in September 2023, a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times brought forward allegations from the four unnamed women. Brand has publicly denied any wrongdoing, stating that all of his past relationships have been consensual.

Following his court appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Brand reiterated his intention to fight the charges. In a video posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he said he welcomed the opportunity to “prove his innocence.”

The case remains ongoing, and Brand has not been convicted of any crimes.

PHOTO CREDIT: Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, on Friday. Lucy North/PA/AP