Russell Brand Officially Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand is now facing formal criminal charges in the UK tied to multiple alleged incidents of sexual violence.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, the British comedian and actor has been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The alleged offences involve four different women and are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

The police outlined the allegations as follows:

In 1999, a woman was allegedly raped in the Bournemouth area.

In 2001, a woman reported being indecently assaulted in Westminster, London.

In 2004, another woman says she was orally raped and sexually assaulted in Westminster.

Between 2004 and 2005, a fourth woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in the same area.

Brand, who has consistently denied all allegations, responded with a new video posted to X (formerly Twitter), stating: “What I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

He has been ordered to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2. However, reports indicate that Brand is currently in the United States.

This marks a significant development in the ongoing investigations surrounding the controversial public figure, whose past behaviour has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.