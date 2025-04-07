CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS click here for details
Winter Travel Advisories/Wind Advisories/Snowfall Warning in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Russell Brand Officially Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault

Lifestyle | What's Trending
Published April 7, 2025
By Charlie

Russell Brand is now facing formal criminal charges in the UK tied to multiple alleged incidents of sexual violence.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, the British comedian and actor has been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. The alleged offences involve four different women and are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

RELATED: YouTube Says Russell Brand Will Not Be Making Money On The Platform Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The police outlined the allegations as follows:

  • In 1999, a woman was allegedly raped in the Bournemouth area.
  • In 2001, a woman reported being indecently assaulted in Westminster, London.
  • In 2004, another woman says she was orally raped and sexually assaulted in Westminster.
  • Between 2004 and 2005, a fourth woman alleges she was sexually assaulted in the same area.

Brand, who has consistently denied all allegations, responded with a new video posted to X (formerly Twitter), stating: “What I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity.”

He has been ordered to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2. However, reports indicate that Brand is currently in the United States.

This marks a significant development in the ongoing investigations surrounding the controversial public figure, whose past behaviour has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close