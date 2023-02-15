‘Rust’ Will Resume Filming In The Spring, According to Reports

Production was paused in 2021 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off.

A new cast and crew will join the team according to director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting.

A documentary about Hutchins’ life is also in the works. The project will include the completion of the movie and is being developed with the support of her husband.

Also, Alec Baldwin has been officially charged with involuntary manslaughter in January, he will return to the set of the movie, however, the location for the set will be moved to an undisclosed location.

The actor and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s head armourer, are facing the same charge and they will both face a maximum of five years in prison if they are found guilty. The Hollywood star has always denied any wrongdoing, and he’s determined to clear his name.