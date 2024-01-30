Ryan Gosling Speaks Out About ‘Barbie’ Snub

Ryan is finally speaking out about after his co-star and director were both subbed by the Academy awards last week.

In a statement, the three-time Oscar nominee said he was “honoured” to be nominated for best supporting actor, but credited Robbie and Gerwig with the film’s mammoth global success.

His comments came after fellow co-star America Ferrera, who received an Oscar nod for her supporting role as Mattel employee Gloria, said she was “incredibly disappointed” Gerwig and Robbie weren’t recognized. Simu Liu, who also appeared in a supporting role, chimed in saying that Robbie and Gerwig “deserve everything.”

Being involved in a small way gave me a window into just how hard Greta and Margot had to fight to get Barbie made, and how flawlessly they executed. Together they started a movement, touched the world and reinvigorated the cinema.



They deserve everything. They ARE everything. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 24, 2024

The Oscars has long faced criticism for ignoring female directors with only three women winning the coveted prize in its nearly 100-year-old history — Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker), Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog).

Regardless of who is nominated for what, it appears that everyone is a winner! With over $1.4 billion in box office receipts, the feminist comedy was not only the biggest film of 2023, but Gerwig became the highest-grossing female director of all time.

Also, Robbie did win at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards and Gerwig received best director nominations at the Directors Guild of America, the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice.

The 96th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 10.