Ryan Gosling Is Headed to the Star Wars Universe — And Yes, It’s Official

Hey girl… I’m in a galaxy far, far away.

London, Ontario’s own Ryan Gosling is trading his pink Barbie rollerblades for a lightsaber (maybe?) as he officially joins the Star Wars universe in a brand-new standalone film titled Star Wars: Starfighter.

Directed by Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy, the film is set to start shooting this fall and will hit theatres May 28, 2027. Yes, it’s real. Yes, Gosling confirmed it himself.

The plot is still locked up tighter than Baby Yoda’s snack stash, but Levy dropped a few hints: “This is a standalone adventure that takes place a few years after the events of Episode IX.” So no prequel, no direct sequel — just a fresh story set post-Rise of Skywalker.

RELATED: VIDEO: Ryan Gosling Sings The Woes of Ken

Gosling’s casting had been rumoured for months, but Levy made it official, saying his involvement is “100% true.” The rest of the cast is still under wraps, and it’s unclear whether this film connects to the 2001 video game also called Starfighter. Star Wars nerds, assemble.

Oh, and in case you were wondering — this film will exclusively hit theatres (no streaming premiere), following The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives next summer.

Get ready. Ken is entering hyperspace.