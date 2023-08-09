Ryan Reynolds Appointed to the Order of British Columbia!

Ryan Reynolds has received his home province’s top honour from Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin.

Other honourees included Susan Giles and Evanna Brennan, longtime outreach nurses working in Vancouver’s Downtown East Side, music talent scout Sam Feldman and conservationist George Riefel.

The province says the Order of BC is intended to recognize residents who have made a significant provincial, national or international impact.

A ceremony for the new appointees will take place in Victoria this fall.