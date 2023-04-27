Ryan Reynolds’ Colonoscopy Video Wins International Award

The video was nominated in several categories.

Remember back in September when Ryan decided to share his colonoscopy experience with the world? He posted a video on social media with Lead from Behind as part of a campaign to encourage men to get screened for colon cancer.

The video won a Webby Award in the Video Public Service & Activism category (it was nominated for the Social Public Service & Activism category too).

Lead From Behind also earned the title of Webby Honoree.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us and continues to support us,” shared the colon cancer awareness organization on social media. “We’re on a mission to make colon cancer famous!”