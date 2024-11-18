Ryan Reynolds Confirms Taylor Swift's Special Role in His Family

Ryan Reynolds has officially confirmed what fans have long suspected—Taylor Swift is the godmother to his daughters! In a recent interview with Deadline, Reynolds opened up about the close bond between the Deadpool star and his family, revealing that Swift holds a special place in their lives as the godparent to his daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

Reynolds shared, “She is the godparent to my daughters,” adding another layer to their already well-known friendship. The actor, who is married to Blake Lively, also revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is the godfather to their son Olin, who was born last year.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Says It's Time for an Oscar for Stunt Performers!

A Strong Friendship

Fans of both Reynolds and Swift have always been aware of their tight-knit friendship, with Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, often spending time with the couple. The actors have even attended Kelce’s football games together, further proving the close bonds between them. It seems that the families enjoy each other's company off-screen just as much as their fans enjoy their on-screen performances!

With Swift being such an integral part of their family life, it's clear that this friendship goes beyond just casual hangouts. We're sure that Reynolds, Lively, Swift, and Kelce will continue to share many more memorable moments together—both in public and behind closed doors.