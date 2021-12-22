Ryan Reynolds Is Repeatedly Mistaken For Ben Affleck At New York pizza Place All The Time

Ryan Reynolds keeps getting mistaken for Ben Affleck and he’s totally fine with it.

Our Canadian National treasure explained the mix-up during a conversation on the “Dear Hank and John” podcast.

“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years,” Reynolds said. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed.”

“I do everything normal like everybody else,” Reynolds added. “They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is and I’m like, ‘great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”

When he’s not mistaken for Affleck, he adds, he tends to get confused for Ryan Gosling, the other famous Canadian Ryan.