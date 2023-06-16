Ryan Reynolds Releases “Bedtime Stories with Ryan”

The trailer positions Bedtime Stories with Ryan as a “restful show” from an “anxious mind” and features music from Sleeping at Last.

“We’re so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has been a dream of mine for a while,” Reynolds shared in a statement. “Storytime is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

“Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation,” shared Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios at Fubo. “These may be legendary stories, but Ryan’s voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation. Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel’s programming slate of maximum comfort.”

Bedtime Stories with Ryan, the first launch from his content company Maximum Effort’s channel on Fubo, will arrive on June 20 and is, crucially, minimal energy.

Fubo (or FuboTV) is a live TV streaming service that lets you watch television channels (and original channels) over the internet.