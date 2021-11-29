WATCH: Steven Page Honours Ryan Reynolds In Song!

I think we can all agree that Ryan Reynolds is one of Canada’s national treasures! Once again, he and his wife Blake Lively are donating funds to help out with the BC floods.

And with all his kindness, how could he not receive a pretty big award from our Governor-General and a song from Steven Page!

Related: Ryan Reynolds is taking a break from making movies…

Ryan took to Twitter on Friday morning to encourage those who can help, to donate to Red Cross Canada in their efforts to clean up following the BC Floods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit British Columbia Friday, specifically Victoria and Abbotsford in the hard-hit Fraser Valley community (which remains partially underwater and at risk of more flooding as a new system of three storms rolls in.)

My home of BC 🇨🇦 continues to face a crisis from the brutal #BCFloods. Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities. Rebuilding will take time. Blake and I made a donation to @redcrosscanada. If you’d like to help, here’s a link ➡️ https://t.co/U0joCn9tqp pic.twitter.com/UYpdwSQM0z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 26, 2021

Ryan Gets An Award From Canada!

Ryan received the National Arts Centre Award, part of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards announced earlier this year.

And in honour of this honour, Steven Page performed an ode to Reynolds!