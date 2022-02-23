’S CLUB 7’ STAR CLAIMS HE’S SOLVING MURDERS WITH HIS PSYCHIC POWERS

Remember ’S Club 7’ from the 90s? Yeah, well one of the singers has a new job: he claims he’s using his psychic powers to solve murders. Paul Cattermole – who was famously broke – now has a psychic YouTube channel and for 55 bucks will read some tarot cards for you. It will cost you more in person!

The 44-year-old says he’s been ‘contacted’ (from beyond the grave) by murder victims and he’s trying to get them justice. He admits it sounds crazy but is hoping the police departments don’t think so.

Formed in 1999, when Paul was 22, S Club enjoyed huge success with a run of chart hits, including Never, Had a Dream Come True and ‘Bring It All Back.’