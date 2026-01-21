Sabrina Carpenter Is Hitting the Grammy Stage — And She’s Just the Beginning

The Grammys are warming up, and Sabrina Carpenter is officially stepping into the spotlight.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy confirmed that Carpenter will perform at this year’s Grammy Awards, making her the first announced performer. More names are expected to roll out in the coming days, because the Grammys love a slow reveal.

Carpenter is heading into the night as one of the ceremony’s biggest contenders, scoring six nominations, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year, along with nods for Pop Solo Performance, Pop Vocal Album, and Music Video. In other words, it’s a big year to be Sabrina.

Returning as host is Trevor Noah, who will take the stage for the sixth consecutive time — and his final hosting gig.

Noah is also a nominee himself, earning a nod in the audiobook, narration, and storytelling category for Into the Uncut Grass, a children’s story that is already doing more than most of us.

Leading the nominations pack this year is Kendrick Lamar, with nine total nods, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year.

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Cast in Alice in Wonderland–Inspired Musical Film 🎶

That marks the third time he’s landed simultaneous nominations in all three major categories, which is frankly exhausting to witness in the best way.

Lady Gaga follows with six nominations, while SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator each picked up five.

The Best New Artist category is also stacked, featuring global girl group Katseye, alongside Lola Young and Olivia Dean.

And yes, there are some surprise first-time nominees too — including Tate McRae and Timothée Chalamet, proving once again that the Grammys love to keep us guessing.

Between powerhouse performances, farewell hosting duties, and a nominations list that reads like a playlist you forgot to save, this year’s Grammys are shaping up to be anything but quiet.

And Sabrina Carpenter is getting the first performance slot? That’s not subtle — that’s a statement. 🎶✨