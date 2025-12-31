Sabrina Carpenter Is Falling Down the Rabbit Hole (Musically) 🎩✨

The pop star and actress is set to star in and produce an untitled musical film inspired by Alice in Wonderland, currently in the works at Universal Pictures.

Details are still being kept under lock and key (very Queen of Hearts behaviour), but the project is said to draw inspiration from the Lewis Carroll classic rather than being a straight retelling. Translation: expect whimsy, music, and probably at least one scene where reality politely takes a coffee break.

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Arrests Miss Piggy

If Carpenter’s career arc feels like it’s been quietly building toward something like this, you’re not wrong. Many first met her as Maya Hart on Disney’s Girl Meets World, but she’s since stacked up film credits across everything from indie dramas to glossy teen hits. Basically, she’s done the range.

And then there’s the music career, which has very much entered its main-character era. Carpenter is a two-time Grammy winner, and her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it dropped in August. In its first week alone, it pulled in more than 180 million U.S. streams, which is the modern equivalent of the entire country pressing play at once.

As if that wasn’t enough, the album just landed her six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, plus Song, Record, and Best Music Video for “Manchild.” Casual. No big deal. Just a light industry flex.

Between her pop dominance and now a Wonderland-inspired musical film, Sabrina Carpenter seems to be entering a phase best described as strategically unstoppable. If anyone can make falling down a rabbit hole look chic, it’s probably her.