Turns Out The Saddest Scene in My Girl Was Also A Pure Nightmare to Film For Macauley

If you grew up in the ‘90s, chances are the My Girl bee scene left emotional damage so deep it still flares up every time someone says, “He can’t see without his glasses.”

Well, brace yourself — because the behind-the-scenes truth is somehow even more horrifying.

Macauley Culkin, who played sweet, doomed Thomas J, recently spilled the tea on just how real that infamous death scene actually was… and yes, the bees were VERY real.

Surprise! Real Bees. Thousands of Them.

Culkin revealed that instead of movie magic or CGI (which didn’t really exist in 1991), the crew decided to go full chaos and release actual bees on a ten-year-old child.

To make it look authentic, they coated his fingertips with a scent that mimicked a queen bee — basically turning him into the Beyoncé of the beehive. The bees were drawn directly to his hands, swarming his face while cameras rolled.

And the direction?

“Wave your hands so the bees fly in front of your face. It’ll look great.”

Sir. Absolutely not.

The Exit Strategy Was… Run For Your Life

After every take, young Macauley had to immediately wash his hands with hot soapy water and sprint into the woods like he was in a low-budget survival movie.

The bee handler tried to comfort him by saying, “Humans run faster than bees fly.”

Macauley’s response?

“But I’m 10. How fast do you think I am?”

Honestly? Fair.

They filmed the scene four times, and miraculously, he wasn’t stung — though his neck did collide with a rogue stinger, which feels just as rude.

Child Stardom & Trauma: A 90s Combo Meal

This all happened right after his Home Alone fame turned him into a global superstar — so yes, the same kid who fought off burglars also fought off an angry swarm of bees for our emotional devastation.

Would this happen today? Absolutely not. OSHA would have a meltdown, and Twitter would be on fire before the first bee buzzed.

Moral of the Story?

That scene broke our hearts… and nearly broke Macauley Culkin too.

So next time you rewatch My Girl, just remember: the tears were real, the trauma was real, and those bees? Extremely committed to the craft.