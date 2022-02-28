The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out!

The SAG awards were pretty much back to normal on Sunday night with a traditional live ceremony, however, some pandemic protocols remained in place.

The SAG awards are usually a pretty good indication of who and what projects may take an Oscar at the upcoming Academy Awards!

Winners included Will Smith for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a leading role for “King Richard”. The Female award when to Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Succession scored Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a Drama series. Squid game actors won a couple of awards for their performances and ‘Ted Lasso” wins for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy series…

Michael Keaton Was In The Bathroom During His SAG Award Win

There was an awkward 45 seconds at last night’s SAG Awards. After Michael Keaton was announced the winner for “Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television/Limited Series for his role in “Dopesick,” nobody came to the stage. The presenter was standing there, just waiting. Then someone yelled that Keaton had gone to the bathroom. The 70-year-old actor then sprinted towards the stage, rolled onto it on his back, and apologized for his “quick trip to the men’s room,” adding that, “it’s packed by the way.”

