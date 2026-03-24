TLC, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue Are Hitting Toronto — And Honestly… We’re Not Ready 🔥

File this under: concerts that will emotionally wreck millennials (in the best way).

Three absolute queens of the ‘90s are joining forces for the “It’s Iconic” Summer Tour — and yes, it’s exactly as legendary as it sounds.

We’re talking:

TLC (No Scrubs still hits, don’t lie)

(No Scrubs still hits, don’t lie) Salt-N-Pepa (Push It is basically cardio)

(Push It is basically cardio) En Vogue (Free Your Mind? Instant chills)

For the first time, these groups are sharing the stage — serving vocals, nostalgia, and enough girl power to heal your inner MuchMusic teen.

RELATED: TLC's Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Confirm The Most 90s Relationship of The Year!

🎤 Toronto, This Is Your Moment

Mark it down:

📍 RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto

📅 Wednesday, September 2

This isn’t just a concert… It’s a full-blown throwback experience where you’ll suddenly remember every lyric you didn’t know you still knew.

🎟️ Ticket Details (Set Your Alarm Now)

Presale: March 24

March 24 General Sale: March 26 at 10 a.m.

March 26 at 10 a.m. Amex holders: You’re already living in the future — tickets are available now

VIP packages are also up for grabs, including meet-and-greets and merch… because obviously you’re going to want receipts (not the BPA kind).

The Vibe

This tour is all about celebrating decades of R&B, friendship, and absolute ICON behaviour. Expect harmonies, throwback outfits, and at least one moment where you look around and think,



“Wow… we all aged, but these songs didn’t.”