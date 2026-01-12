Salt-N-Pepa Lose Court Battle Over Their Music Masters

Hip-hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa have hit a setback in their long-running effort to reclaim ownership of their original recordings.

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed the group’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group, ruling that Salt-N-Pepa never actually owned the master recordings they were trying to regain.

Why the Judge Ruled Against Them

The court agreed with Universal’s argument that the music was created as “work made for hire,” meaning the label owned the recordings from the very beginning. Because of that, the judge said there was nothing for the group to reclaim under copyright law.

In short, you can’t take back what you never legally had.

Salt-N-Pepa Aren’t Letting It Go

Despite the ruling, Salt-N-Pepa made it clear this isn’t the end of the story.

In a statement, the duo said they strongly disagree with the decision and plan to appeal, adding that they remain committed to fighting for artists’ rights and ownership.

A Quick Career Refresher

Salt-N-Pepa formed in Queens, New York, in 1985, made up of Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa). DJ Spinderella joined later and was not involved in the contracts at the centre of the case.

The group signed with Next Plateau Records and released their debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious, in 1986. That label is now part of Republic Records, which operates under Universal.

Their catalogue includes hip-hop staples like Push It and Shoop.

A Legacy That’s Already Cemented

Legal battles aside, Salt-N-Pepa’s impact is unquestioned:

First female rap group to win a Grammy (1995)

(1995) Lifetime Achievement Award recipients in 2021

recipients in 2021 Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last fall, becoming only the second female hip-hop act to earn the honour, after Missy Elliott

The Bottom Line

Salt-N-Pepa lost this round in court, but they’re not done fighting. The case highlights a much bigger, ongoing issue in the music industry: who really owns the work artists create, and who gets to benefit from it decades later.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s this: Salt-N-Pepa don’t back down quietly. 🎤💪