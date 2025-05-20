Salt-N-Pepa Sue to Reclaim Rights to Their Iconic Hits — Including “Push It”

The legendary hip-hop duo behind hits like “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man” is taking their record label to court — and they’ve got every right to. Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton have filed a federal lawsuit in New York against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming the label is illegally holding onto their master recordings.

Not Just a Legal Battle — A Legacy Battle

At the heart of the issue is the Copyright Act of 1976, which allows artists to reclaim ownership of their work decades after signing away the rights, often when they were just starting and didn’t have much bargaining power. According to Salt-N-Pepa, they’ve hit that legal deadline and want their music back.

UMG, on the other hand, isn’t budging. They’ve pulled the group’s music from streaming services altogether. (Yep — if your “Girls Night Out” playlist feels like it’s missing something, that’s probably why.)

What’s at Stake?

The duo are asking for the rights to:

Their 1986 debut album, Hot, Cool & Vicious

The iconic “Push It” single

The 1993 album Very Necessary — home to “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” — by 2026

This isn’t just about money. It’s about artistic control and legacy, especially in an era where music catalogues are being sold for millions, while other artists are left fighting outdated contracts.

Icons Fighting for Their Rights

Salt-N-Pepa’s influence on music is undeniable. In 1995, they became the first female rap group to win a Grammy, and in 2021, they received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, they’re also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Musical Influence Award.

So yeah — they’ve earned the right to own their legacy.

Push it? No thanks. Salt-N-Pepa are taking it back.