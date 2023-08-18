Sam Asghari Breaks Silence After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears

The model and actor said he wishes the pop star “the best always” in a statement on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

“AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER,” he said, alluding to their split. “WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS.”

“S— HAPPENS,” he continued.

Asghari also requested privacy. He added, “ASKING FOR PRIVACY SEEMS [RIDICULOUS] SO I WILL JUST ASK FOR EVERYONE … TO BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL.”

AND NO- Sam Isn’t trying to Get More Money from Britney!

Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, also addressed rumours about the split in a statement to PEOPLE.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos,” he said. “However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

A rep for Spears has not responded to requests for comment.