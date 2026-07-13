Sam Neill, Beloved Star of Jurassic Park and The Piano, Dies at 78

Award-winning actor Sam Neill, whose unforgettable performances in Jurassic Park, The Piano, and dozens of other films made him one of the world's most respected actors, has died at the age of 78.

Neill died Monday in Sydney, according to a statement shared by his family on social media. His death was described as "sudden and unexpected."

In 2023, Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. His family said he had remained cancer-free at the time of his death, although no cause of death has been released.

For millions of movie fans, Neill will always be remembered as Dr. Alan Grant, the dinosaur-loving paleontologist in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jurassic Park. His performance helped make the 1993 film a global phenomenon, alongside co-stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough.

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Neill also earned widespread acclaim for his role in the Oscar-winning drama The Piano, where he starred opposite Holly Hunter, showcasing the remarkable range that defined his decades-long career.

Over the years, he appeared in more than 100 film and television productions, earning a reputation as one of the industry's most versatile and respected performers.

Whether he was outrunning dinosaurs, starring in historical dramas or bringing quiet strength to complex characters, Sam Neill had a screen presence audiences instantly recognized.

His performances entertained generations of moviegoers, and his legacy will continue to live on through some of cinema's most memorable films.

Our thoughts are with Sam Neill's family, friends and fans around the world.