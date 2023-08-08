Sandra Bullock’s Long-Time Partner Bryan Randall Has Died At The Age of 57

After a three-year battle with ALS, Randall’s family confirmed the passing over the weekend.

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, the family said: “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.”

You have weathered the storm with a good man, Sandra Bullock. My heart goes to you and your family.



You have weathered the storm with a good man, Sandra Bullock. My heart goes to you and your family.

Bryan Randall, you are already missed.

The statement ends by asking for privacy at this time.

Bullock and Randall first met back in 2015, when he was the photographer at Sandra’s son Louis’ birthday.

The actress said at the time: “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, (Randall’s) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”