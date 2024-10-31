Sarah McLachlan Postpones 30th Anniversary Canada-Wide Tour Due to Vocal Strain

Canadian music icon Sarah McLachlan has hit pause on her much-anticipated "Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Canadian Tour," leaving fans across the country heartbroken.

On Wednesday, the singer revealed that her voice hasn't been recovering as hoped following a case of acute laryngitis, forcing her to cancel upcoming Canadian dates and a recent Boston concert.

McLachlan’s Message to Fans

In an emotional statement shared on social media, McLachlan expressed her disappointment:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the postponement of the upcoming Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Canadian tour. I have been so excited to bring this show across Canada and am devastated to make this announcement.”

The singer, known for her ethereal voice and powerful ballads, explained that her voice isn’t healing as quickly as expected and that rest is essential for her recovery. She assured fans that the team is quickly rescheduling each performance and that all previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new dates.

“I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience to all of you who had plans to attend,” she added, signing off her message with love and gratitude.

McLachlan was set to perform at Casino Rama tomorrow, but she has rescheduled this and other dates to prioritize her health.

30 Years of Fumbling Towards Ecstasy

The tour celebrates a major milestone in McLachlan's career: 30 years since the release of her third studio album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy. This iconic album, which sold over six million copies worldwide, cemented McLachlan as a leading voice in the Canadian music scene and beyond. With hits like "Possession" and "Good Enough," Fumbling Towards Ecstasy continues to resonate with fans, making the postponement particularly bittersweet.

While disappointing, fans are encouraged to keep their tickets and hold tight for the new tour dates to be announced. Here’s to wishing Sarah a speedy recovery and hoping her voice returns stronger than ever!