Saskatchewan Gets Its Fifteen Minutes of Fame Thanks to Chappell Roan

Move over, maple syrup and moose memes—Saskatchewan is finally having its pop-culture moment. And it’s all thanks to singer Chappell Roan, who casually dropped the Prairie province’s name in her latest single, The Subway.

The song is all about post-breakup chaos, but forget the heartbreak—Canadians are buzzing because she mentioned Saskatchewan. Yes, that often-overlooked rectangle on the map is suddenly hot gossip.

Even Jimmy Fallon picked up on the hype, joking about the province’s tourism boom before turning classic songs into Saskatchewan bangers. Picture Miley belting “Party in the USA” but with a Prairie twist, or the B-52s grooving out to “Love Shack” rebranded as “Love Sask.” Honestly, it’s the kind of unhinged karaoke we never knew we needed.

The best part? Roan has never even been to Saskatchewan. Not once. But she’s promised to visit one day, which, in true Canadian fashion, means the entire province will probably line up at the airport with perogies, Rider jerseys, and at least one wheat-themed welcome banner.

So, congrats Saskatchewan—you’ve gone from “where again?” to “late-night TV famous.” Enjoy your spotlight, land of living skies.